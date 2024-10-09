Gas line on RV breaks, burning exteriors of two homes on South Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A fire caused by a broken gas line on an RV totaled the vehicle and damaged the exterior of two nearby homes, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived at the fire in the 1200 block of Cantrell Drive on the South Side shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to SAFD, someone was cooking inside an RV parked between two houses when the vehicle’s gas line broke, starting a fire.

Flames did reach the two homes; however, crews were able to control the blaze.

All of the residents were able to escape from both houses. One person was treated at the scene but did not require transport to the hospital, SAFD said.

Fire investigators were at the scene investigating.

The damage estimate for the two affected homes was not immediately known. SAFD said the RV was a total loss.