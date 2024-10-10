Skip to main content
Argument between 2 teens leads to shooting, injuring 1, SAPD says

Victim taken to hospital in critical condition

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – An argument between two teenagers led to a shooting and one in the hospital, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday at a complex on the West Side near Agatha Street and San Carlos.

According to police, one of the teenagers was allegedly talking about the victim’s deceased mother before a fight broke out.

At some point during the fight, the first teen shot the other in the abdomen, according to SAPD.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police obtained information on the suspect, and detectives are investigating.

