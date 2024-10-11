Skip to main content
Man sentenced to 50 years for fatally shooting girlfriend outside Valero gas station in 2023

Giovanni Paschal will be eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Giovanni Paschal — who pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend — was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison, bringing some level of closure to the victim’s grieving family.

The courtroom was filled with emotional outbursts as Deanna Mason’s family expressed their anger and heartbreak over her death.

Paschal was arrested three days after the Aug. 12, 2023, incident.

Surveillance footage showed Mason, 34, exiting her car outside a Valero gas station on West Hildebrand Avenue, followed by Paschal.

According to Paschal’s arrest affidavit, he shot Mason in the head before driving away.

During the hearing, Judge Velia Meza imposed the maximum sentence allowed under a plea agreement, which capped Paschal’s prison term at 50 years.

Family members of Mason, visibly emotional, stood up and faced Paschal, sharing powerful victim impact statements.

“Deanna didn’t deserve to be taken away from us like this,” one family member said. “Only a coward does this, especially when her back was (sic) turned. She never saw it coming.”

Others questioned why Paschal committed the crime.

“Why did you kill Deanna, my baby sister? Why?” Mason’s sister asked through tears.

Paschal, through his attorney, offered an apology to the family.

Paschal will be transferred to a state prison with the possibility of parole after serving half of his sentence.

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since. In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.

