Man arrested for murder, accused of shooting girlfriend in head at San Antonio gas station

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for murder after allegedly fatally shooting a woman over the weekend.

San Antonio police arrested Giovanni Pera Paschal, 40, just before midnight Wednesday on a first-degree murder charge. His bond is set at $150,000.

KSAT previously reported about the shooting at a Valero gas station, which occurred around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of W Hildebrand Avenue.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Paschal and 34-year-old Deanna Mason were at the gas station when Paschal got out of their vehicle and went to pump gas before returning to the driver’s seat.

Surveillance video from the scene shows Mason getting out of the passenger side of the vehicle and walking away from the car.

Paschal is then seen following Mason and raising his hand in her direction before she falls to the ground, the affidavit states.

Witnesses at the scene said Paschal shot Mason and then fled in the vehicle. Mason was taken to the hospital where she later died from gunshot wounds to the head and chest, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner.

The affidavit states that Paschal and Mason lived together with a third person in a nearby residence and that the roommate returned home Saturday to find blood on the floor and the home in disarray.

The roommate told police she didn’t know Mason had been killed until later Saturday night and that she hadn’t seen or heard from Paschal until he reached out to her Tuesday on Snapchat.

She said Paschal told her that he was going to tell his family he was sorry and that he was going to be with Mason.

The affidavit states that Paschal was arrested on an unrelated charge and found to be in possession of a 9mm pistol that matched the two 9mm shells found at the scene of the shooting on Hildebrand.