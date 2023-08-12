104º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Woman in critical condition after gas station shooting near downtown, SAPD says

Details on the suspect are limited; motive of the shooting unknown

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Avery Everett, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Crime, Shooting, Downtown, Police
A woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was shot multiple times at a gas station near downtown, according to San Antonio police. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was shot multiple times at a gas station near downtown, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at a Valero gas station in the 900 block of W Hildebrand Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who was shot in the head and chest. Police said she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, believed to be a man, took off from the scene but it’s unknown if he ran on foot or if he left in a vehicle.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting. Further details on the suspect are also limited.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter

Gavin Nesbitt is a photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021. He has traveled across the great state of Texas to film, conduct interviews and edit many major news stories, including the White Settlement church shooting, Hurricane Hanna, 2020 presidential campaigns, Texas border coverage and the Spurs.

email