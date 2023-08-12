Woman in critical condition after gas station shooting near downtown, SAPD says

A woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was shot multiple times at a gas station near downtown, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at a Valero gas station in the 900 block of W Hildebrand Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who was shot in the head and chest. Police said she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, believed to be a man, took off from the scene but it’s unknown if he ran on foot or if he left in a vehicle.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting. Further details on the suspect are also limited.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

