Child in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash on North Side, police say

Multiple others were also taken to the hospital, their condition is unknown

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Three vehicles were involved in a crash on the city's North Side. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A child was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a driver ran a stop sign and caused a multi-vehicle crash, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Saturday near Basse Road and Buckeye Avenue on the city’s North Side.

Police say a pickup truck ran a stop sign and hit an SUV at the intersection, causing it to spin out and hit another passing vehicle.

Three people were transported to University Hospital, including a child with a “very serious” laceration from a seatbelt. The child’s age is not known, said SAPD.

The condition of the other injured individuals is unknown.

SAPD says no charges are being filed at this time.

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA.

Alexis Montalbo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

