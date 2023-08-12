Child in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash on North Side, police say

Three vehicles were involved in a crash on the city's North Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A child was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a driver ran a stop sign and caused a multi-vehicle crash, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Saturday near Basse Road and Buckeye Avenue on the city’s North Side.

Police say a pickup truck ran a stop sign and hit an SUV at the intersection, causing it to spin out and hit another passing vehicle.

Three people were transported to University Hospital, including a child with a “very serious” laceration from a seatbelt. The child’s age is not known, said SAPD.

The condition of the other injured individuals is unknown.

SAPD says no charges are being filed at this time.

