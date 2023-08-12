Homeowner opens fire on 3 armed burglary suspects, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A homeowner opened fire on three armed suspects that kicked in his front door late Friday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before midnight Friday in the 18700 block of Stone Oak Pkwy.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a 23-year-old man was at home when his front door was kicked in by a person holding what appeared to be a rifle.

The homeowner told officers that’s when he grabbed his personal firearm and opened fire on the three armed individuals.

The trio fled the scene before police arrival and have yet to be located.

No injuries were reported in the incident.