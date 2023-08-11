Jury sentences man to 75 years in prison for fatal shooting of his wife

SAN ANTONIO – A jury sentenced a San Antonio man to 75 years in prison on Friday for the shooting death of his wife.

Jurors took less than two hours to return their punishment decision for James Stewart. The punishment ranged from 5 to 99 years or life in prison.

Stewart was found guilty Thursday of killing his wife, Tiffany Washington, in April 2020.

According to trial testimony, the couple had been fighting over cellphones when Washington grabbed a knife and Stewart reached for a shotgun.

Stewart at the time told police the gun accidentally went off as the arguing intensified.

The jury didn’t believe that theory and found him guilty.

