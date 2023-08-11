99º
Join Insider for Free

LIVE

Local News

Jury sentences man to 75 years in prison for fatal shooting of his wife

James Stewart was convicted Thursday in death of Tiffany Washington in April 2020

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Courts, Crime
James Stewart found guilty of murdering his wife Tiffany Washington. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A jury sentenced a San Antonio man to 75 years in prison on Friday for the shooting death of his wife.

Jurors took less than two hours to return their punishment decision for James Stewart. The punishment ranged from 5 to 99 years or life in prison.

Stewart was found guilty Thursday of killing his wife, Tiffany Washington, in April 2020.

According to trial testimony, the couple had been fighting over cellphones when Washington grabbed a knife and Stewart reached for a shotgun.

Stewart at the time told police the gun accidentally went off as the arguing intensified.

The jury didn’t believe that theory and found him guilty.

Related:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email