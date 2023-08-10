105º
Jury takes less than two hours to find San Antonio man guilty of murder in shooting death of his wife

James Stewart facing 5 to 99 years or life in prison

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

James Stewart found guilty of murdering his wife Tiffany Washington. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – It took a jury on Thursday less than two hours to find a man guilty of murder in the death of his wife.

James Stewart was convicted of fatally shooting his wife Tiffany Washington in April 2020.

The two had been fighting over cellphones when Washington grabbed a knife and Stewart grabbed a shotgun.

Stewart at the time told police the gun accidentally went off as the arguing intensified.

The jury didn’t believe that theory and found him guilty.

The punishment phase began right after the verdict was read. The jury will decide Stewart’s sentence, which could range from 5 to 99 years or life in prison.

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

