Full weekend closure planned for I-10 and Loop 410 interchange on city’s East Side

SAN ANTONIO – If your commute takes you to the East Side, expect major closures this weekend.

Starting Friday night, there will be full closures of the Interstate 10 and Loop 410 interchange. Beginning at 8 p.m. crews will shut down the east- and westbound lanes of I-10, and all northbound lanes of Loop 410, according to TxDOT.

The closure is expected to last through the weekend and reopen Monday at 5 a.m. Drivers can expect repeat closures each night beginning on Monday, Aug. 14 through Thursday, Aug. 17. Work will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Here are the detours you should follow if you have to drive through the area:

If you travel along I-10 eastbound take the detour to Loop 410 southbound. Exit at Rigsby Ave. and then turn left to US 87 and enter Loop 410 northbound. Continue along Loop 410 and exit I-10 eastbound.

Traffic heading westbound on I-10 will divert to Loop 410. Drivers will take the turnaround at Rittiman Road and continue on Loop 410 southbound. Drivers will be able to get back onto I-10 westbound by taking the exit.

Loop 410 northbound traffic will exit East Houston Street and continue on the frontage road of Loop 410. Drivers will merge onto the I-10 frontage road and use the turnaround at Ackerman Road. They will then get back on to I-10 eastbound and take the next exit at Loop 410.

According to TxDOT, this a $100 million effort to reduce congestion and improve safety. There will be two new flyover ramps built and the project include work along the frontage road, drainage, and lighting improvements.

The project is expected to be completed by 2025. For other closures, click here.