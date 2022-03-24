Current weekend road closures around San Antonio - plan your route

This article is updated each Friday. For more information on transportation and traffic, including alerts, travel times and maps, view KSAT’s traffic page. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here. See low-water crossing closures here. Have a question? Get in touch here.

Last updated: March 24, 2022

If you have plans to travel this weekend, expect to see several closures in the area, according to TxDOT San Antonio.

Portions of US 281 will be closed Saturday, March 26 - 28. There will be alternating north and south main lane closures between Loop 1604 and Stone Oak Pkwy. Crews there will be working on signage installation and lane striping from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m.

Drivers in Comal County will continue to see road work along the northbound frontage road of I-35. Crews will be out at FM 2252 to Schwab Road from 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. They will be working on the sidewalk and headwall, according to TxDOT.

Loop 410 on the east side of San Antonio will also experience some closures for detour work. This will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 5 p.m. Drivers can expect to see alternating northbound closures between Houston Street. and I-10.

Here’s a list a road closures planned around the San Antonio area in March (see a current closure map at the bottom of this page):

Loop 1604 – North West San Antonio/Bexar County

Wednesday, March 9. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane closure on the eastbound frontage road at Kyle Seale Parkway for curb and driveway improvements.

Sunday, February 27 until Friday, March 11. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closure from Bandera Road (SH 16) to IH-10 for barrier setting.

Sunday, February 27 until Friday, March 11. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating westbound mainlane closure from IH-10 to Bandera Road (SH 16) for barrier setting.

Sunday, February 27 until Friday, March 11. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating eastbound frontage road lane closure from Bandera Road (SH 16) to IH-10 for barrier setting.

Sunday, February 27 until Friday, March 11. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating westbound frontage road lane closure from IH-10 to Bandera Road (SH 16) for barrier setting.

Sunday, February 27 until Friday, March 11. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Eastbound mainlane full closure from Bandera Road (SH 16) to Kyle Seale Parkway for bridge construction: caps, beams and rail demo.

Sunday, February 27 until Friday, March 11. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Westbound mainlane full closure from Kyle Seale Parkway to Bandera Road (SH 16) for bridge construction: caps, beams and rail demo.

Sunday, February 27 until Friday, March 11. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Northbound Hausman Road full closure at the Loop 1604 intersection for bridge construction: caps, beams and rail demo.

Sunday, February 27 until Friday, March 11. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Southbound Hausman Road full closure at the Loop 1604 intersection for bridge construction: caps & beams.

Sunday, February 27 until Friday, March 11. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Eastbound to westbound turnaround full closure at Loop 1604 and Hausman Road for bridge construction: caps & beams.

Sunday, February 27 until Friday, March 11. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Westbound to eastbound turnaround full closure at Loop 1604 and Hausman Road for bridge construction: caps & beams.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 18. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Northbound Kyle Seale Parkway full closure at the Loop 1604 intersection for bridge construction: caps, beams and rail demo.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 18. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Southbound Kyle Seale Parkway full closure at the Loop 1604 intersection for bridge construction: caps, beams and rail demo.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 18. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Eastbound to westbound turnaround full closure at Loop 1604 and Kyle Seale Parkway for bridge construction: caps, beams and rail demo.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 18. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Westbound to eastbound turnaround full closure at Loop 1604 and Kyle Seale Parkway for bridge construction: caps, beams and rail demo.

Tuesday, March 8 until Monday, March 14. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Westbound Loop 1604 exit ramp to La Cantera Parkway full closure for barrier setting and striping.

Tuesday, March 8 until Monday, March 14. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Westbound IH-10 to Westbound Loop 1604 cloverleaf ramp full closure for barrier setting and striping.

Tuesday, March 8 until Monday, March 14. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Eastbound IH-10 to Westbound Loop 1604 ramp full closure for barrier setting and striping.

Monday, February 28 until Friday, March 11. Weekdays 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Eastbound alternating frontage lane closure at Hausman Road for directional boring.

Monday, February 28 until Friday, March 11. Weekdays 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Westbound frontage road inside lane closure from IH-10 to Leon Creek for high mast illumination.

Monday, February 28 until Monday, March 14. Weekdays 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Eastbound frontage road outside lane closure from Hausman Road to John Peace Boulevard /La Cantera Parkway for sidewalk construction.

Monday, February 28 until Monday, March 14. Weekdays 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. eastbound to westbound turnaround closure at Loop 1604 and Babcock Road for bridge widening. Full alternating turnaround closures. Only one direction turnaround to be closed at a time.

Monday, February 28 until Monday, March 14. Weekdays 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. westbound to eastbound turnaround closure at Loop 1604 and Babcock Road for bridge widening. Full alternating turnaround closures. Only one direction turnaround to be closed at a time.

Monday, February 28 until Monday, March 14. Weekdays 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. eastbound to westbound turnaround closure at Loop 1604 and Hausman Road for bridge widening. Full alternating turnaround closures. Only one direction turnaround to be closed at a time.

Monday, February 28 until Monday, March 14. Weekdays 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. westbound to eastbound turnaround closure at Loop 1604 and Hausman Road for bridge widening. Full alternating turnaround closures. Only one direction turnaround to be closed at a time.

Monday, February 28 until Monday, March 14. Weekdays 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. eastbound to westbound turnaround closure at Loop 1604 and Kyle Seale Parkway for bridge widening. Full alternating turnaround closures. Only one direction turnaround to be closed at a time.

Monday, February 28 until Monday, March 14. Weekdays 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. westbound to eastbound turnaround closure at Loop 1604 and Kyle Seale Parkway for bridge widening. Full alternating turnaround closures. Only one direction turnaround to be closed at a time.

Monday, February 28 until Monday, March 14. Weekdays 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. eastbound to westbound turnaround closure at Loop 1604 and Chase Hill Boulevard/Brennan Avenue for bridge widening. Full alternating turnaround closures. Only one direction turnaround to be closed at a time.

Monday, February 28 until Monday, March 14. Weekdays 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. westbound to eastbound turnaround closure at Loop 1604 and Chase Hill Boulevard/Brennan Avenue for bridge widening. Full alternating turnaround closures. Only one direction turnaround to be closed at a time.

Loop 1604 – North Central San Antonio/Bexar County

Sunday, March 6. 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Full closure of mainlanes, in both directions, from Lockhill Selma Rd. to N.W. Military Highway for utility work. Traffic will be stopped intermittently throughout the day in 15 minute intervals.

Monday, March 14 until Tuesday, March 15. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Double westbound mainlane closures at Blanco Rd. for utility work.

Monday, March 14 until Tuesday March 15. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Left turn lane closures on eastbound frontage road at Blanco Rd. for utility work.

Monday, March 14 until Tuesday, March 15. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Right turn lane closure, in both directions, on Blanco Rd. at Loop 1604 for utility work.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 11. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closure from Tradesman Road to US 281 exit ramp for barrier setting and striping.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 11. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating westbound mainlane closure from US 281 exit ramp to Tradesman Road for barrier setting and striping.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 11. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating northbound Blanco Road closure from Country Club Lane/West Blanco Road to Huebner Road for barrier setting and striping.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 11. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating southbound Blanco Road closure from Huebner Road to Country Club Lane/West Blanco Road for barrier setting and striping.

US 281 – North San Antonio/Bexar County

Monday, March 7 until Thursday, March 10. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Full alternating closures of the intersections at Borgfeld, Bulverde, Wilderness Oak and Marshall Rd. for bridge work.

Sunday, March 13 until Friday, March 18. 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Full closure of the Borgfeld/Bulverde Rd. intersection for bridge work.

Sunday, March 20 until Wednesday, March 23. 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Full alternating closures of the intersections at Bulverde, Wilderness Oak and Marshall Rd. for bridge work.

Wednesday, March 23 until Thursday, March 24. Full closure of the intersection at Overlook Parkway for bridge work.

Sunday, March 27 until Friday, April 1. 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Full alternating closures of the intersections at Overlook Parkway and Wilderness Oak for bridge work.

Saturday, March 5 until Monday, March 7. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full southbound US 281 direct connector ramp to eastbound Loop 1604 for signage installation and lane striping.

Saturday, March 5 until Monday, March 7. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating northbound frontage road closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for signage installation and lane striping.

Saturday, March 5 until Monday, March 7. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating southbound frontage road closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for signage installation and lane striping.

Sunday, March 6 until Thursday, March 10. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating northbound mainlane closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for signage installation and lane striping.

Sunday, March 6 until Thursday, March 10. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating southbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for signage installation and lane striping.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. Continuous 9 p.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating northbound frontage road closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for signage installation and lane striping.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. Continuous 9 p.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating southbound frontage road closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for signage installation and lane striping.

I-10 – East San Antonio/Bexar County/Seguin/Guadalupe County

Saturday, March 5. 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closures from FM 1518 to FM 2538 for traffic switch.

Sunday, March 6 until Monday, March 7. 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closures from FM 1518 to FM 2538 for traffic switch and striping operations.

Monday, March 7 until Tuesday, March 8. 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closures from Pfeil Rd. to FM 2538 for barrier installation.

Tuesday, March 8 until Wednesday March 9. 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closures from Pfeil Rd. to FM 2538 for barrier installation.

Continuing through Monday, March 14. DAYTIME alternating northbound I-410 lane closures between Houston Street and I-10 as well as I-10 EB between I-410 and Ackerman Road from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day for detour work.

Continuing through Monday, March 14. Southbound I-410 alternating lane closures between I-10 and Rigsby Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly for stripping. Ramps closed as needed when right lane closed. Detour: Southbound I-410 traffic may exit at East Southcross Boulevard, turn around at intersection and return on northbound I-410 frontage road.

Current until further notice. Graytown Road closed at I-10. DETOURS: Graytown Road traffic may use the frontage road and the Pfeil Road underpass or Loop 1604 turnaround to cross I-10.

I-35 – Central San Antonio/Northeast San Antonio/New Braunfels/Comal County

Sunday, March 6. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Full closure of mainlanes, in both directions, from Walters St. to AT&T Parkway for utility work. Traffic will be stopped intermittently throughout the day in 15 minute intervals.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 11. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Northbound exit ramp (170B) and single lane frontage road lane closure from Judson Road to Toepperwein Road for geotechnical and drilling work. Drivers must use Judson Road (170A) exit ramp. Follow the detour signs.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 11. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Northbound exit ramp (171) to Pat Booker Road and single lane closure on the I-35 northbound frontage road from Toepperwein Road to Shin Oak Drive for geotechnical and drilling work. Drivers must use the Toepperwein Road exit (170B). Follow the detour signs.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 11. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single lane closure on southbound frontage road from Toepperwein Road to Judson Road for geotechnical and drilling work.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 11. 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Double lane closure on northbound frontage road from Loop 1604 to Forum Parkway for geotechnical and drilling work.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 11. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Northbound exit ramp (168) closure from Joe Lee Street to North Weidner Road for geotechnical and drilling work. Traffic should use the O’Connor Road exit ramp (169). Follow the detour signs.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 11. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Turnaround closure from north to southbound frontage road from Joe Lee Street to North Weidner Road for geotechnical and drilling work.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 11. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Turnaround closure from south to northbound frontage road from North Weidner Road to Bomar Lane for geotechnical and drilling work.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 11. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. O’Connor Road exit ramp (169) closure on northbound I-35 and single lane closure on the I-35 northbound frontage road from Wayland Way to O’Connor Road for geotechnical and drilling work. Drivers must use the Weidner Road exit (168). Follow the detour signs.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 11. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Northbound entrance ramp closure and single frontage road lane closure from O’Connor Road to Bladau Bishop for geotechnical and drilling work. Traffic should use the Toepperwein Road entrance ramp. Follow the detour signs.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane closure on northbound frontage road from Judson Road to Toepperwein Road for geotechnical and drilling work.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Double lane closure on northbound frontage road from Sandpiper Drive to Shin Oak Drive for geotechnical and drilling work.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Double lane closure on northbound frontage road from Shin Oak Drive to Pat Booker Road for geotechnical and drilling work.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane closure on northbound frontage road at Pat Booker Road for geotechnical and drilling work.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane closure on westbound Pat Booker Road at northbound frontage road for geotechnical and drilling work.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane closure on northbound frontage road from I-35 Access Road to Converse Road for geotechnical and drilling work.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane closure on the northbound frontage road from North Weidner Road to O’Connor Road for geotechnical and drilling work.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane closure on the northbound frontage road of from O’Connor Road to Bladau Bishop for geotechnical and drilling work.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane closure on the northbound I-35 frontage road from O’Connor Road to Judson Road for geotechnical and drilling work.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane closure on the northbound frontage road from Pasatiempo Road to Valhalla Road for geotechnical and drilling work.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane closure on the northbound frontage road from Chelsea Place to Legacy Oaks Parkway for geotechnical and drilling work.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane closure on the northbound frontage road from Legacy Oaks Parkway to Schertz Parkway for geotechnical and drilling work.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mobile operations on northbound and southbound mainlanes and frontage roads from Walzem Road to FM 3009 for edge drop off measurements.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single northbound frontage road lane from FM 2252 to Schwab Rd. for sidewalk, headwall and rail work.

Monday, March 7 until Wednesday, March 9. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane closure on southbound frontage road from Judson Road exit to Judson Road intersection for wall investigation work.

Tuesday, March 8 until Friday, March 11. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single mainlane southbound closure from Forum Parkway to Loop 1604 for topographic surveys.

Tuesday, March 8 until Friday, March 11. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single mainlane northbound closure from Thousand Oaks Drive to O’Connor Road for topographic surveys.

Wednesday, March 9 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane closure on northbound frontage road from O’Conner Road exit to Bladau Bishop for wall investigation work.

I-410 – North East San Antonio

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 11. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Turnaround closure from east to westbound frontage road between Quail Creek Drive and Perrin Beitel Road for geotechnical and drilling work.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 11. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Turnaround closure from west to eastbound frontage road between Perrin Beitel Road and Vicar Drive for geotechnical and drilling work.

Sunday, March 6 until Friday, March 11. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Mandatory left turn lane closure on Austin Highway to westbound I-410 frontage road between I-35 Frontage Road Loop and NE Interstate 410 Loop for geotechnical and drilling work. Traffic should detour south on Austin Highway to Perrin Creek Road.

Sunday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single lane closure westbound from Ira Lee Road to Starcrest Drive for geotechnical and drilling work.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shoulder closure of the eastbound turnaround lane to westbound frontage road between Quail Creek Drive and Perrin Beitel Road for geotechnical and drilling work.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mobile operations on eastbound and westbound main lanes and frontage roads from Nacogdoches Road and I-35 for edge drop off measurements.

I-410 – East San Antonio

Current through Monday, March 14. Southbound I-410 alternating lane closures between I-10 and Rigsby Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly for stripping. Ramps closed as needed when right lane closed. Detour: Southbound I-410 traffic may exit at East Southcross Boulevard, turn around at intersection and return on northbound I-410 frontage road.

Current until Monday, March 7. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Alternating lane closures on the northbound frontage road from E. Houston St. to Ackerman Rd.

I-410 – West San Antonio

Current until Monday, March 7. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Southbound exit ramp to Ingram Rd. closed for traffic switch.

Current until Monday, March 7. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Full closure of the southbound bypass ramp to W. Military Dr. for concrete work.

Current until Monday, March 7. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Double northbound mainlane closures from Ingram Rd. to Culebra Rd. for column work.

Current until Monday, March 7. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the southbound exit ramp to Marbach Rd. for bridge work.

Current until Monday, March 7. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single southbound mainlane closure from W. Military Dr. to SH 151 for concrete work.

Current until Monday, March 7. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the Ingram Rd. intersection at Loop 410 for traffic switch.

Current until Monday, March 7. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the mainlanes, in both directions, from W. Military Dr. to Marbach Rd. for bridge work.

Current until Monday, March 7. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating frontage road lane closures from Marbach Rd. to Bandera Rd. for bridge work.

Current until Monday, March 7. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating mainlane closures, in both directions, from Marbach Rd. to Ingram Rd. for bridge work.

Current until Monday, March 7. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the northbound frontage road from Meadow Breeze Dr. to SH 151 for bridge work.

Current until Monday, March 7. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Alternating full closure of the turnarounds at Culebra Rd. for concrete work.

Monday, March 7 until Monday, March 14. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Alternating closures of the turnarounds, in both directions, at Culebra Rd. for concrete work.

Monday, March 7 until Monday, March 14. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the turnarounds, in both directions, at Ingram Rd. for traffic switch.

Monday, March 7 until Monday, March 14. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closure of the southbound bypass ramp to W. Military Dr. for concrete work.

Monday, March 7 until Monday, March 14. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures, in both directions, from Marbach Rd. to Ingram Rd. for bridge work.

Monday, March 7 until Monday, March 14. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating lane closures on frontage roads, in both directions, from Marbach Rd. to Bandera Rd. for bridge work.

Monday, March 7 until Monday, March 14. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the northbound frontage road from Meadow Breeze Dr. to SH 151 for bridge work.

Monday, March 7 until Monday, March 14. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single northbound mainlane closure from Ingram Rd. to Culebra Rd. for column work.

Monday, March 7 until Monday, March 14. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the mainlanes, in both directions, from W. Military Dr. to Marbach Rd. for bridge work.

Monday, March 7 until Monday, March 14. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Southbound exit ramp closed to Marbach Rd. for bridge work.

Monday, March 7 until Monday, March 14. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single southbound mainlane closure from W. Military Dr. to SH 151 for concrete work.

Monday, March 7 until Monday, March 14. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Closure of the southbound exit ramp to Ingram Rd. for traffic switch.

I-410 – Southwest San Antonio

Current until September 2022. Northbound frontage road turnaround to southbound frontage road closed at Medina Base Rd.

SH 151 – West San Antonio

Current until Monday, March 7. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the eastbound frontage road from Cable Ranch Rd. to Loop 410 for bridge work.

Current until Monday, March 7. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full alternating closures of the mainlanes, in both directions, at Loop 410 for bridge work.

Current until Monday, March 7. 9 a.m. Single lane closure on the westbound frontage road at Loop 410 for pipe laying.

Monday, March 7 until Monday, March 14. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full alternating closures of the mainlanes, in both directions, at Loop 410 for bridge work.

Monday, March 7 until Monday, March 14. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the eastbound frontage road from Cable Ranch Rd. to Loop 410 for bridge work.

Monday, March 7 until Monday, March 14. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating westbound mainlane closure from W. Military Dr. to Ingram Rd. for pipe work.

PA 1502 – Wurzbach Parkway

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 31. Eastbound ramp closure at Vista Del Norte for rail improvements.

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single eastbound lane closure at Lockhill Selma Rd. intersection for island construction.

FM 1535 – N.W. Military Highway

Monday, March 7 until Friday, March 11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single northbound lane closure at Wurzbach Parkway intersection for material and equipment haul-off.

I-10 – Kendall County

Current until Spring 2022. Full closure of the eastbound frontage road from Menger Springs to US 87 (Main St.) for road construction.

See TxDOT’s map of current road closures below.