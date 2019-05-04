Check current road conditions, closures in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – Here are helpful links for road closures and a map of low water crossings.

CLICK HERE to visit BexarFlood.org, which provides current flood information about emergency road closures

CLICK HERE FOR EMERGENCY STREET CLOSURES IN SAN ANTONIO

This website allows users to choose a particular state highway and county to narrow down the search.

DOWNLOAD THE KSAT HURRICANE APP FOR APPLE iPHONE USERS HERE AND ANDROID USERS HERE.

This site shows a map of the roads closed for various reasons.

Drivers can also call (800) 452-9292 to get information on road conditions.

We also have updates on our KSAT-12 Weather Twitter and Facebook pages.

You can watch live Transguide traffic cameras here.

For more information on traffic you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.

The map below shows the known low-water crossings in San Antonio. Use an alternate route if you frequent these areas.