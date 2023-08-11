Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting ex-girlfriend five times

Lamar White, 37, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting his ex-girlfriend numerous times.

SAN ANTONIO – A judge sentenced a man Friday to 35 years in prison for shooting his ex-girlfriend numerous times.

Lamar White, 37, was found guilty by a jury of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, White had a tumultuous and toxic relationship with his ex-girlfriend that she ended in late 2020.

Despite the breakup, White continued to harass his ex-girlfriend and her family relentlessly, the DA’s Office said.

On Jan. 30, 2021, White left 12 harassing and threatening voicemails and numerous text messages to his ex-girlfriend. At the time, White had a pending but unserved warrant for his arrest.

His ex-girlfriend went to White’s apartment complex and confirmed with a neighbor that he was there. She called 911 while parked outside his apartment to report his threatening behavior to police.

During the call, White came out of his apartment and opened fire on her vehicle, striking her five times, the DA’s Office said. Two of the bullets remain lodged in her body.

“Acts of violence within relationships are against the law and will not be tolerated in our community,” Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzale said. “Lamar White has learned that. He and other offenders should know that our office remains committed to holding criminals accountable for their actions and ensuring justice for victims.”

