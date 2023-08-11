Woman facing manslaughter charge after man thrown from her SUV during ride at car meet-up

Emily Renae Faz, 23, is charged with manslaughter in the death of Joshua Luis Leyva, 28.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is facing a felony charge of manslaughter after a man fell off her SUV while she drove around a parking lot during a car meet-up.

Emily Renae Faz, 23, is charged in the death of Joshua Luis Leyva, 28.

According to the affidavit, Faz and Leyva were acquaintances who frequented the same car meet-ups.

Investigators said Faz and Leyva met up with others on July 1 in the parking lot of an empty warehouse that is under construction in the 6800 block of Cal Turner Drive on the city’s East Side.

The affidavit states that Leyva stepped on the rail steps and held onto the roof rail as Faz drove a Chevrolet Tahoe in the parking lot. At some point, he was thrown from the SUV and landed on the back of his head.

Faz told investigators she was only driving about 25-30 mph and said Leyva jumped from the vehicle. But witnesses said Faz was driving between 40-70 mph and was driving in “a reckless manner,” doing quick maneuvers that made the tiles squeal. They said he was thrown from the SUV as it made a turn.

Leyva was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment. He died on July 29 at the hospital.

Jail records show Faz was booked into jail on Thursday and released the same day after posting a bond of $75,000. She’s now awaiting indictment.