Arson investigation underway for fire on grounds of downtown church, SAFD says

Officials say the actual church was not damaged

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

San Antonio firefighters put out flames inside a warehouse on the property of a downtown church. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters extinguished a fire overnight on the property of Grace Lutheran Church near downtown.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to the fire, which was contained inside a warehouse on the property.

Officials say the church utilizes the building for miscellaneous functions held by the church.

At the scene, SAFD received reports that a vehicle drove by and threw a bottle that was on fire at the building.

The total damage caused to the warehouse is unknown at this time.

The actual church was not damaged.

SAFD’s Arson Unit was investigating this scene.

