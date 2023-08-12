Award-winning South Side park’s 3D model stolen after public event

Crooks targeted an award-winning South Side park and stole the 3D model of the entire project after an event for the public.

SAN ANTONIO – Crooks targeted an award-winning South Side park and stole the 3D model of the entire project after an event for the public.

The San Antonio River Foundation’s Confluence Park project was previously recognized with a 2019 Institute Honor Award for Architecture from the American Institute of Architects.

“You’re like, ‘Why, why take something from the community, something that’s used in education, something that represents our South Side community?’” said April Monterrosa, publisher of Live From the Southside, focusing on the area’s culture and lifestyle.

Monterrosa said Confluence Park is a South Side gem that now has a piece missing.

“It’s heartbreaking and sad,” said Monterrosa.

The art is beauty with a purpose, teaching visitors how the park’s dome-like fixtures are used to collect water.

The San Antonio River Foundation said the model was tightly bolted down, but that didn’t stop someone from taking it after one of the park’s free movie events. Officials have filed a police report with San Antonio police.

“Bring it back. I mean, what do you want it for? What are you going to do? You can’t sell it. People know people, and if you’re from the South Side, you know we’re going to find out,” said Monterrosa.

The San Antonio River Foundation sent KSAT the following statement:

“All of us, the River Foundation, the River Authority, and Robert Mezquiti, the incredible artist who designed the model, are disheartened by it being stolen. Since being installed in 2018, tens of thousands of students and visitors have witnessed how the design of Confluence Park works to harvest rainfall, reducing demands on our Edward’s Aquifer and protecting our river from run off pollution. We look forward to recasting it, so others can learn that their actions are critically important if we all are to become stewards of our river and the natural world it supports.”