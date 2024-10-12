New Spurs fan shop opens at The Rock at La Cantera

SAN ANTONIO – A new official San Antonio Spurs merchandise store hosted its grand opening on Saturday at The Rock at La Cantera.

The grand opening took place at the third official Spurs Fan Shop, which is on the first floor of the Spurs practice facility at Victory Capital Performance Center, located at 1 Spurs Way.

Spurs Fan Shop. (Copyright 2024 by Spurs Sports & Entertainment - All rights reserved.)

The event was open to the public and featured appearances from the Spurs Coyote and Hype Squad. Attendees had the chance to visit a free hat and shoe customization station.

“This grand opening represents the latest milestone in the growth of this dynamic community space,” said Caroline Churchill, chief marketing officer of Victory Capital. “We are excited that Spurs fans will have the opportunity to enjoy a unique shopping experience inside the walls of the cutting-edge Victory Capital Performance Center.”

In addition to the Spurs merchandise, the store also carries La Cantera apparel, which features the logo of the Spurs campus.

The shop also has interactive areas where shoppers can take photos and interact.

“This new retail space provides an opportunity for us to attract new and old fans alike to our campus, bringing the San Antonio community into our backyard to take part in all that the Spurs have to offer,” said Becky Kimbro, senior vice president of Brand Engagement at Spurs Sports & Entertainment.

The new Spurs fan shop is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours may change based on Frost Plaza events. Find any updates on hours here.