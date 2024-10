BCSO said animal control was responding to the scene to investigate.

SAN ANTONIO – A 2-year-old boy is recovering in a hospital after being bit in the face by a dog, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 7600 block of Rimrock Springs.

The boy was bit in his face by a Cane Corso who was on a leash with its owner, BCSO said.

The bite happened after the boy reached out to touch the dog, deputies said.

The boy was transported to a local hospital with a wound to his mouth.

