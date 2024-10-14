Skip to main content
Local News

Man sentenced to 70 years in prison for shooting, killing teen at party

‘My heart is broken’: Victim’s mother delivers emotional victim impact statement in court

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Tags: Courts, Crime, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old man convicted of fatally shooting a teenage girl at an apartment party in 2022 was sentenced to 70 years in prison on Monday.

Nathaniel Melendez was found guilty in August of killing Evelyn Gumbardo, 16, and injuring two others when he fired a gun multiple times during a party on July 5, 2022.

During the trial, Melendez claimed that he feared for his life and that the drugs he had taken made him paranoid.

Despite these claims, the jury convicted Melendez of murder. His defense team requested a 20-year sentence, but the prosecution argued for a harsher punishment, citing Melendez’s history as a repeat offender. Judge Ron Rangel ultimately handed down a 70-year sentence.

In a powerful moment during the sentencing hearing, Gumbardo’s mother, Evelyn Ynostrosa, delivered a victim impact statement, addressing both Melendez and his mother.

“From mother to mother, no one should ever have to go through something like this,” Ynostrosa said. “My heart is broken, and I know yours is too.”

Turning her attention to Melendez, Ynostrosa added, “I hope you get the proper treatment that you deserve.”

Melendez, in a brief response, said, “I’m sorry.”

Melendez will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years.

About the Authors
Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since. In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.

