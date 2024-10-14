Man sentenced to 70 years in prison for shooting, killing teen at party

SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old man convicted of fatally shooting a teenage girl at an apartment party in 2022 was sentenced to 70 years in prison on Monday.

Nathaniel Melendez was found guilty in August of killing Evelyn Gumbardo, 16, and injuring two others when he fired a gun multiple times during a party on July 5, 2022.

During the trial, Melendez claimed that he feared for his life and that the drugs he had taken made him paranoid.

Despite these claims, the jury convicted Melendez of murder. His defense team requested a 20-year sentence, but the prosecution argued for a harsher punishment, citing Melendez’s history as a repeat offender. Judge Ron Rangel ultimately handed down a 70-year sentence.

In a powerful moment during the sentencing hearing, Gumbardo’s mother, Evelyn Ynostrosa, delivered a victim impact statement, addressing both Melendez and his mother.

“From mother to mother, no one should ever have to go through something like this,” Ynostrosa said. “My heart is broken, and I know yours is too.”

Turning her attention to Melendez, Ynostrosa added, “I hope you get the proper treatment that you deserve.”

Melendez, in a brief response, said, “I’m sorry.”

Melendez will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years.