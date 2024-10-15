Kerrville police fatally shoot driver who charged at officer during multi-city pursuit, officials say

KERRVILLE, Texas – A Kerrville police officer killed a driver who allegedly charged at them after a traffic stop led to a pursuit, according to the city’s police department.

The officer attempted to stop the northbound vehicle on Sidney Baker around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday for multiple traffic violations, KPD said in a news release. But the driver fled from the officer toward State Highway 16.

As the pursuit continued into Gillespie County, officers from the Fredericksburg Police Department and deputies from the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Kerrville officer.

Officers used a tire deflation device as the vehicle approached Fredericksburg city limits. The driver continued until they lost control of the vehicle, crashing and rolling over in the 1100 block of State Highway 16, KPD said.

Police said the driver exited the vehicle before charging at the Kerrville officer, who then discharged their service weapon, striking the suspect.

The driver, referred to by police as a suspect, was pronounced dead at the scene. They have not been identified at this time, nor have police said why the driver was considered a crime suspect.

Kerrville police are not releasing the name of the officer at this time but shared that the officer is on paid administrative leave, per department policy.

The Texas Rangers are investigating why the Kerrville officer shot the driver.

KSAT will update you as more information becomes available.