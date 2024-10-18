A first-of-its-kind 5K walk celebrates San Antonio’s history

SAN ANTONIO – A first-of-its-kind 5K walk will take place in San Antonio this weekend, offering participants a unique way to celebrate local history.

The Bexar County Historical Commission is hosting the 5K “Caminata” in honor of the 20th anniversary of “Camino Real de los Tejas” becoming a National Historic Trail.

The walk is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Spanish Governor’s Palace, and participation is free.

Those who join will receive a commemorative passport, which they can use to mark off historic sites along the Camino Real as they make their way through downtown San Antonio.

“By stopping at each one of these historical markers and being able to really look at where they live and take it for a different look at it in a different way so that they can see this is a really interesting place and history is fun,” said Belinda Mora Gavallos, Chair of the Bexar County Historical Commission.

“The purpose of it is to take participants around to historical markers and events that are under-told stories. So, we specifically ourselves walked the area and chose areas that may have been overlooked,” said Dr. Erika Arredondo-Haskins, member of the Bexar County Historical Commission.

Organizers are particularly focused on encouraging younger generations to develop an interest in the region’s history.

The first 250 participants to arrive will be given a limited edition “El Camino Real Day 2024″ medal.