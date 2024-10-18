Metro Health hosts Baby Buggy Walk for SIDS Awareness Month

SAN ANTONIO – October marks Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Awareness Month. The Healthy Start Program at Metro Health is helping raise awareness for the sudden deaths of babies in our community.

On Sunday, Oct. 20, Metro Health will host its 11th Annual Baby Buggy Walk. The event aims to educate parents about the importance of safe sleep habits.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ramon V. Quintero Community Center. It will include a one-mile walk, a toddler trot, a remembrance ceremony, a produce giveaway, education sessions and a fun zone.

According to Kori Eberle, the Health Program Manager at Healthy Start, SIDS was the third leading cause of death for infants around the world. She said most of these deaths are associated with co-sleeping or sleep-related issues.

Eberle stresses the importance of the ABCs when it comes to your baby sleeping.

A: Baby should be Alone

B: Baby needs to be on their Back

C: Baby needs to be in a Crib or flat surface

“We want to make sure families promote room-sharing but not bed-sharing,” Eberle said.

It’s also important to remember not to have anything in your baby’s crib. This includes pillows, blankets, toys and even pets.

Another aspect of safe sleep practices includes breastfeeding.

“There is a risk with breastfeeding because you do get all comfy and cozy with baby and tend to fall asleep sometimes,” said Eberle.

Eberle suggests having someone there to wake a breastfeeding mom or setting an alarm.