Local News

SAPD says dispute between neighbors led to East Side shooting, victim rushed to hospital

The victim was shot four to five times in their upper body, police say

Devan Karp, Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

San Antonio police said a dispute between neighbors in a shooting in an East Side neighborhood. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said an argument between neighbors ended in a shooting on the East Side.

Officers were dispatched to an East Side neighborhood around 11 a.m. in the 5000 block of Mary Diane Drive.

According to SAPD’s initial investigation, the neighbors were arguing over parking in the street in front of a house before one of them pulled out a weapon and opened fire on the other.

Police said the victim was shot at least four times in the upper body. The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, SAPD said.

Authorities said the suspect, a man in his 40s, fled the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 and KSAT.com as this story develops.

Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter.

Azian Bermea is a photojournalist at KSAT.

