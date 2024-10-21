Skip to main content
Clear icon
84º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

4 teens involved in East Side shooting arrested, SAPD says

A woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, East Side, San Antonio
The shooting happened at Gembler Road and North WW White Road. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Several teenagers were involved in a shooting on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. Monday at Gembler Road and North WW White Road.

Recommended Videos

Officers chased after the teenagers to North Burnett Street and North Palmetto Avenue, where their vehicle hit a curb and lost traction, SAPD said.

Authorities arrested the teenagers and recovered several guns from the vehicle they used to evade police.

SAPD believes a few other people were involved in the shooting and also evaded the police.

One woman was shot in the leg during the gunfire, SAPD said. She was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation. KSAT will update this article as more information is available.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Madalynn Lambert headshot

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Judson High School in 2020.

email

instagram

Adam B. Higgins headshot

email

Recommended Videos