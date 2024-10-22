SAPD debating whether to seek criminal charges in fatal shooting of baby

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they are still investigating an apparent accidental shooting that left an 11-month-old baby dead and have not yet decided whether someone should face criminal charges.

The baby, identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office as Khamari Lang, was shot with a rifle while sitting in a car with two toddlers and a woman, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

“One of the two older children got their hands on a weapon, which was in the back of the car, accidentally pulled the trigger,” McManus said. “What we have here today is a terrible, terrible tragedy.”

The police chief spoke to news crews soon after the shooting, which happened around noon Monday in the parking lot of the Veterans Administration hospital, in the 7400 block of Merton Minter.

McManus described the two other children, ages two and three, as siblings of the baby. he did not disclose the relationship between any of them and the woman in the car with them.

“That is all we have right now,” he said.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, police had not released any additional details, including who owns the weapon involved in the shooting.

KSAT 12 News posed several questions to SAPD, including whether an adult might face criminal charges, possibly for allowing the gun to be within reach of the children.

A public information officer responded in an email, saying that they have no additional information to share, and the case is still under investigation.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

ME’s Office identifies infant shot, killed by child in Medical Center area parking lot