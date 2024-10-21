Skip to main content
Infant shot, killed by child in Medical Center area parking lot, SAPD says

Child found firearm in back of a vehicle and accidentally shot the baby

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Shooting happened in the 7400 block of Merton Minter Boulevard. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A baby was killed after being accidentally shot by a child in a parking lot outside of the Medical Center area, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Monday in the 7400 block of Merton Minter Boulevard.

McManus said a 3-year-old, a 2-year-old, and a 10 to 11-month-old baby were inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

Either the 3-year-old child or the 2-year-old child found a firearm in the back of the vehicle and accidentally shot the baby, police said.

There was a woman with the children, but it’s unknown if she was inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

It’s not immediately know if any charges will be filed.

We’ll have updates on this developing story as they become available.

