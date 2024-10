SEGUIN, Texas – A 5-year-old girl was killed in an accidental shooting in Seguin.

According to an online report in the Seguin Gazette, the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office was called around noon Sunday for a shooting at a home in the 2300 block of Leissner School Road in Seguin.

The little girl was taken to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, where she died, according to the online report.

The shooting was ruled accidental and no charges are pending, the report said.