VFW Post 76, local contractor rally to help Vietnam War veteran in need of a new roof

SAN ANTONIO – A Vietnam War veteran and his wife are asking for help after medical bills and expensive home damages have piled up.

VFW Post 76 and a local contractor are now stepping up to help the couple get what the couple needs.

“This is the worst thing I’ve ever been through in my whole life because we stand to lose everything,” Patricia Seyfarth, the veteran’s wife, said.

According to Seyfarth, everything seems as if it was falling apart figuratively and literally. In 2022, Seyfarth said storms knocked trees onto the roof of her home, causing serious damage.

At the time, Seyfarth’s husband, David, was diagnosed with brain cancer.

“I’ve always prided myself on being able to get things done,” Seyfarth said. “There are no words for how difficult this has been.”

David Seyfarth’s fight with cancer left him bedridden and limited in his ability to communicate. Due to his wife’s own medical issues, Seyfarth is no longer able to work, either.

The couple is now living off their social security, but Seyfarth took on the 24/7 job of caregiver and head of the house.

Over the last two years, she said her medical bills have soared toward the $200,000 mark.

With medical bills stacking up and a damaged roof, Patricia Seyfarth turned to VFW Post 76.

The post’s commander is helping the Seyfarths navigate Veterans Affairs’ disability claims process. In the meantime, they enlisted the assistance of Blues Crews, a local contractor.

Casey Layman and Brandon Green with Blues Crews said the fix on the roof could cost $20,000. However, they said they would donate the labor. Additionally, one of their suppliers is donating $5,000 worth of materials.

VFW Post 76 is also holding a fundraising event on Saturday to help cover additional costs.

“It means the world because the struggle has been so extreme, and I am no longer able to handle it,” Seyfarth said.

VFW Post 76 will host a plate sale from noon Saturday until they sell out at their location (10 10th St, San Antonio, TX 78215).