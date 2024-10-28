Former teacher accused of recording stepdaughter in bathroom, improper relationship with student, affidavits say

SAN ANTONIO – A former band teacher is facing charges in connection with two separate incidents with teenage girls, according to arrest affidavits.

Jesse Orta, 32, is charged with invasive visual recording and improper relationship between educator and student, the affidavit said.

Orta is accused of recording his stepdaughter getting in and out of the shower, the affidavit stated. The girl did not know Orta was recording her.

According to the affidavit, Orta’s wife discovered the recording on a ‘personal file’ on his cellphone, which was inside a guitar case.

Orta’s wife contacted authorities, and San Antonio police took his cell phone as evidence, as stated in the affidavit. Upon further investigation, officers confirmed that Orta had recorded his stepdaughter without permission.

Another 17-year-old girl, who was a student at a school where Orta was employed as a band teacher, told police that she had sexual experiences with Orta on multiple occasions, according to an affidavit.

Orta resigned after the school administration reassigned him elsewhere to limit interactions with students, authorities said.

After Orta resigned, the affidavit said the student continued the relationship with him. Authorities said the student would go to Orta’s apartment during lunch break.

According to the affidavit, Orta’s actions were reported to SAPD when the student attempted to end the relationship. Orta allegedly became upset and threatened to kill himself.

The student told her mother of her communication with Orta, saying that they had loved each other for several months, authorities stated.