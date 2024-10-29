Does your cat make it in the most popular cat breed list?

SAN ANTONIO – Happy International Cat Day!

Are you curious if your feline companion ranks among the most popular cat breeds?

Recommended Videos

If so, Rover released a list of cats most known in the U.S. for 2024.

Now, for the meowment you have been waiting for. Here are the top 10 most popular cats, according to data from Rover.

Domestic Shorthair: These cats are considered the “mutt” of cat breeds because these special felines have mixed and unknown heritages.

American Shorthair: These fellow cats are known to be hearty, muscular and alert. According to Rover, this breed will be friendly but still independent.

Domestic Longhair: It’s in their name. These cats have long fur that can reach inches long. The Domestic longhair breed has an unknown ancestry that showcases a full spectrum of colors, including orange, white, black, or grey.

Siamese: This breed gets its name from its country of origin, Thailand. Siamese have busy and talkative personalities, making the breed a friendly pet for active people.

Maine Coon: The Maine Coons have large bodies with a heavy, dense, and water-resistant coat. The felines have mixed personalities, wanting to be near their owner and needing their own space. These cats may like to play in water as well.

Ragdoll: These cats have lighter-colored fur, blue eyes, and darker faces, legs, tails, and ears. They have an affectionate personality and are known to be easy-going and not as active.

Russian Blue: This breed has short and soft fur in colors ranging from dark grey to silver. Russian blue cats are quiet but social with family; however, they can become shy again if there is a large group of people.

Bombay: Bombay cats have a panther-like appearance and thrive on frequent affection and playtime. Known for their intelligence, they are typically easy to train.

Bengal: Bengals are known for their unique personalities and playful, kitten-like energy. They have either a leopard, jaguar, or ocelot-like appearance and are the only domestic cat breeds with these markings.

Siberian: These cats are often described as dog-like due to their loyalty, affection, and adventurous personalities. They also feature thick, triple-layered coats.

KSAT hopes you and your feline friend have a great International Cat Day! Share your cute photos of cats through KSAT Connect for a chance to be shared online or on-air.