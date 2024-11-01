Skip to main content
Local News

Man injured after A/C unit catches fire at motel near downtown, SAFD says

SAFD: Fire being investigated as arson

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man suffered minor injuries from an A/C unit fire at a motel near downtown, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

San Antonio Fire Department and arson crews were called to the motel in the 500 block of Roosevelt Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

SAFD said the fire was believed to have started in an A/C unit outside the man’s room.

Other people at the motel rescued the man, who had been trapped for a short time in the room, SAFD said.

The man was taken to the hospital with minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Crews knocked the fire down quickly, leaving minimal damage to the room’s exterior.

