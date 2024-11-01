Skip to main content
SAAACAM receives $50,000 donation to help fund renovations to Kress Building

SAAACAM’s move is slated for sometime in 2026

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

A rendering of the planned SAAACAM facility on Houston Street (Overland Partners via San Antonio Business Journal)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (SAAACAM) has received a $50,000 donation to help fund renovations for the museum’s move to the Kress Building downtown.

Alpha Phi Alpha, the nation’s oldest intercollegiate historically African American fraternity, issued the donation, SAAACAM said in a Friday news release.

“We are excited Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. is paving the way for the Divine 9 institutions to carve their name into the walls and annals of history. Our phase 2 goal is $10 million dollars. Their investment puts us closer to the goal of completing our design services and building infrastructure,” wrote SAAACAM’s CEO Deborah O. Jarmon.

SAAACAM said the museum would be one of the largest African American museums in the nation, the release said.

Once completed, the museum will include a research library, classrooms, a 500-seat auditorium and more. Currently, SAAACAM occupies space at La Villita.

The Kress Building’s close proximity to an under-construction Alamo Plaza and programming initiatives could yield profit for the museum and continued downtown tourism.

SAAACAM’s move is slated for some time in 2026, according to the San Antonio Business Journal.

