SAN ANTONIO – Two people are displaced after a fire broke out at a home on the South Side due to an electrical issue, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire started Monday morning in the garage of the home, located in the 4700 block of Greenwood Avenue.

Firefighters from Station 21, located nearby, were able to contain the fire before it spread to a neighboring house.

The house with the flames sustained extensive damage.

One of the people in the home was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Officials are unsure if the house can be saved due to the severity of the damage.