Enjoy Veterans Day deals at these places around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Veterans Day is coming up fast, and many places around the Alamo City are thanking veterans and active duty service members for their service.
Here are some freebies and special deals you can get on Nov. 11, but make sure to contact your nearest location to ensure they’re participating in these discounts:
- 7 Brew Coffee - Get 25% off any drink with a valid military or veteran ID.
- Whataburger - Get one free 16-oz. hot or iced coffee when you visit in-store. This deal will be available all year long for veterans and active-duty service members with a valid ID.
- Applebee’s - Participating locations will offer dine-in veteran and active-duty military a free meal from a select menu.
- Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen - If you’re a veteran or an active-duty member of the armed forces, you can receive a free appetizer or dessert.
- Hard Rock Cafe - Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free Legendary Burger. Plus, friends and family can benefit from the 15% military discount that’s always available.
- Dave & Buster’s - Veterans with a valid ID card can get a free $10 Power Card and a free entree (worth up to $20).
- In-N-Out Burger - Present proof of service to receive a free meal (good for anything on the menu). This includes veterans, active-duty service members, reserves and the National Guard.
- Texas Roadhouse - From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the chain is offering veterans and active-duty service members a free meal from a select menu or a complimentary voucher to use for later, good until May 30, 2025.
- Buffalo Wild Wings - All Buffalo Wild Wings are offering a free order of 10 boneless wings with fries with valid ID for veterans and active-duty military.
- Dunkin’ - Active-duty service members and veterans get a free donut, which is in-store only.
- Olive Garden - Dine-in military members can receive a free entree from a special menu, including unlimited breadsticks and a soup or salad.
- IHOP - From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., dine-in active-duty personnel and veterans can get a free Red, White and Blueberry Pancake Combo.
- Denny’s - If you’re a veteran or active-duty military member, you can get a free Original Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a valid military ID or DD214.
- Pluckers - All military members with a valid ID can get a free dine-in meal, which includes an entree, one side and a nonalcoholic beverage.