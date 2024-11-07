Woman ejected, killed in single-vehicle rollover crash on I-10, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A 42-year-old woman was ejected and killed after her vehicle hit a barrier along Interstate 10, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported Thursday morning around 5 a.m. near Ralph Fair Road.

Recommended Videos

According to BCSO, the woman was driving on I-10 northbound when she hit a barrier, causing her car to roll over.

The woman was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, a report from BCSO said.

The stretch of highway was shut down for several hours but has since reopened as of 8:30 a.m.

No one else was involved or injured in the crash.