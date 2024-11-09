17-year-old arrested, accused of striking pedestrian with vehicle on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a 17-year-old boy after authorities said he hit a man with a pickup truck.

Officers were called just before 8 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Southeast Military Drive and Roosevelt Avenue.

Investigators said the pedestrian, a 33-year-old man, was walking northbound in a crosswalk along Roosevelt Avenue against a red light.

According to police, the 17-year-old driver, who traveled westbound on Southeast Military Drive in a blue Chevrolet Silverado, struck the man.

Police said the 17-year-old did not stop to render aid to the man, who was later rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said a witness to the crash gave investigators the Chevrolet’s license plate information.

Officers said they tracked the driver and the Chevrolet down to an address near downtown where he was taken into custody.

The suspect is facing a collision involving a serious bodily injury charge.