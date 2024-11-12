SAPD identifies suspect shot by officer after pulling gun during traffic stop

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department identified a suspect who was shot by an officer after he allegedly shot at the officer during a traffic stop on the South Side.

Raul Ramirez, 42, was charged with aggravated assault of a public servant and felon in possession of a firearm, police said.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 7, near Padre Drive and Napier Avenue.

It was the second time police attempted to pull Ramirez’s vehicle over, SAPD Chief William McManus said.

A preliminary report from SAPD said Officer Oscar Espino recognized Ramirez’s vehicle from the prior stop.

When Ramirez pulled the vehicle over and Espino was approaching, McManus said Ramirez pointed a gun out the window at the officer.

Espino shot toward Ramirez multiple times, hitting him in the shoulder, according to the report.

Ramirez was taken to the hospital in stable condition. McManus said he was a documented gang member with a criminal record.

Espino is a two-year veteran with SAPD, according to McManus. He was not injured, nor were any bystanders.

SAPD said its shooting team and Internal Affairs Unit will conduct separate investigations. They will submit findings to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for an independent review.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you as more information is available.