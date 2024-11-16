Places to order a Thanksgiving meal in San Antonio, surrounding areas

SAN ANTONIO – Thanksgiving is almost here, so it’s time to start thinking: who’s cooking what for Thanksgiving dinner?
If you’d like to spend less time cooking and more time with family, several locations have you covered for the holiday season.
Recommended Videos
Thanksgiving meal packs will be available for purchase at the following locations:
- Bill Miller BBQ: Holiday ordering returns for a limited time while supplies last. The packages start at $69.95. Click here for a full list of traditional family packs.
- Cracker Barrel: The restaurant will begin offering its Heat N’ Serve meals between Nov. 23 and Dec. 1. Cracker Barrel’s Heat N’ Serve meals start at $109.99. Those who pre-order now and schedule the pick up from Nov. 25-26 can receive a free bonus card.
- H-E-B: Customers can pre-order a Holiday Meal starting on Nov. 18. The Thanksgiving meals are available for curbside pickup and delivery from Nov. 25-28. The last curbside pickup time will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 28. The last meal delivery time will be at 10 a.m. on Nov. 28. The meals serve between four to eight people. Packs start at $69.99.
- Luby’s: The restaurant will offer a Thanksgiving Day Special for customers to dine in on Nov. 28. The plate includes a carved turkey, two sides, a dinner roll and a free holiday dessert for $13.99.
- Pedrotti’s Ranch: Guests can order a Thanksgiving Family Pack for $149 each. It is available for pickup from Nov. 18-25.
- Perry’s Steakhouse: The restaurant will offer its family-style Thanksgiving meal option for pickup between Nov. 27-28. The meal package feeds four people and costs $149. If you would rather dine in, Perry’s Steakhouse will offer a $49 menu per person from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 28. More details can be found online.
- Saltgrass Steak House: The Thanksgiving Day to-go family packs are available for pickup from Nov. 26-28. The packs cost $90. A turkey plate will also be available for dine-in only at participating locations for $23.99 per person.
- Smokey Mo’s: Customers can choose between the whole smoked turkey priced at $75 or the Thanksgiving feast, which costs $195 between Nov. 25-27.
- Whole Foods: Thanksgiving meals can be ordered until Nov. 26 and can be picked up between Nov. 22-28. Orders must be placed at least 48 hours ahead of pickup time.
- Williams Sonoma: Customers can order a turkey by noon on Nov. 22.