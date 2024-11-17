Man shot in parking lot of Motel 6 on Northeast Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to a hospital after being shot at a motel parking lot on the Northeast Side on Saturday night, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called just before 8 p.m. to a Motel 6 in the 5500 block of North PanAm Expy, near Interstate 35 and Industry Park Drive.

Police said the man was behind the motel when he heard someone walking up behind him and shot him. Authorities said it’s unclear how many shots were fired.

SAPD said the injured man fled the scene when a person saw him bleeding and took him to a nearby hospital.

It’s unclear how severe the man’s injuries are.

Police said they will review the motel’s surveillance video to gather more details.

It is not immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more details become available.