Nickelback to headline Cattle Country Music Festival in April

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake of Nickelback perform onstage during the 2022 Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala at Massey Hall on September 24, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images)

The Cattle Country Music Festival announced alternative rock band Nickelback as the headliner for its lineup next year.

The three-day bash will take place April 10-12, 2025, in Gonzalez, Texas, about an hour from the Alamo City.

According to the organizers of the festival, other performers included in the lineup, are country and Americana artists Parker McCollum, Chase Rice, Clint Black, and Tanya Tucker.

Grammy-winning country icon Gretchen Wilson will be opening for the group on Friday. She is known for her hit “Redneck Woman,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard country charts.

The Cattle Country Music Festival is near the Guadalupe River on a 400-acre ranch, allowing for visitors to swim, tube and fish while they enjoy the live performances.