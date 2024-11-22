Clemens High School student arrested for carrying gun on campus

SCHERTZ, Texas – A Clemens High School student was arrested Friday for carrying a gun on campus, the Schertz Police Department said.

According to a news release, the School Resource Officer found five people in a parked car and notified school officials.

A search of the car revealed a handgun, THC and alcohol, police said.

The student in possession of the car, Austin Ackers, 17, admitted that the gun, THC and alcohol were his, police said.

Ackers was arrested and taken to the Guadalupe County Jail. He will be booked for minor in possession of alcohol (Class C misdemeanor), possession of THC (state jail felony), unlawful carrying a weapon prohibited place, and enhanced weapon free zone (second-degree felony) since the incident took place at school grounds.

The other four students were not charged and were released to school administrators, police said.

The school was temporarily placed in a “hold in place” status as a precautionary measure.

“This is an example of making bad choices and engaging in risky behavior that can have lifelong negative consequences,” Schertz Police Chief Jim Lowery said. “The Schertz Police Department wants to ensure that the safety of our children is a top priority, and such offenses will be fully investigated and suspect(s) charged to the full extent of the law. This has to stop, and our children must be able to attend school without fear of someone having a weapon or making a threat. We are grateful for the support and assistance SCUC ISD provides us in making our schools and community safe.”