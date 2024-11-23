Skip to main content
Officers say man shot in neck after giving robbery suspect cash, hospitalized in critical condition

SAPD responded to an apartment complex just after midnight Saturday

KSAT Digital Staff

Tags: Northwest Side, Crime, SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of robbing and critically injuring a man in a Northwest Side shooting.

Officers were called to an apartment complex just after midnight on Saturday in the 3400 block of Fredericksburg Road. When officers arrived, police said a 47-year-old man met them and told them he was shot.

The victim told police that he was approached by a suspect who demanded money and property.

After the victim gave the suspect a few dollars, police said the 47-year-old was shot in the neck. The suspect fled on foot.

When they arrived, emergency personnel began performing life-saving measures on the man.

He was later transported to a local hospital in critical condition, SAPD said.

The department said its investigation is ongoing.

