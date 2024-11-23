Officers say man shot in neck after giving robbery suspect cash, hospitalized in critical condition

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of robbing and critically injuring a man in a Northwest Side shooting.

Officers were called to an apartment complex just after midnight on Saturday in the 3400 block of Fredericksburg Road. When officers arrived, police said a 47-year-old man met them and told them he was shot.

The victim told police that he was approached by a suspect who demanded money and property.

After the victim gave the suspect a few dollars, police said the 47-year-old was shot in the neck. The suspect fled on foot.

When they arrived, emergency personnel began performing life-saving measures on the man.

He was later transported to a local hospital in critical condition, SAPD said.

The department said its investigation is ongoing.