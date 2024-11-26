Elderly man hit, killed at South Side intersection

SAN ANTONIO – An elderly man was hit and killed while crossing a street on the South Side of San Antonio.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Monday at the Southwest Military Drive and Pleasanton Road intersection.

“People were still driving on that road even though they saw the body on the floor, and it made me kind of angry because his cane was in the middle of the street along with his glasses, and it felt like nobody had sympathy,” said a woman who asked to remain anonymous.

The woman said she started to direct traffic around the man. She also said that although he was not responsive when she called out to him, she could still see him breathing.

“I turned to her when I saw him take a deep breath, and I was like nah he is alive, he is alive, and that’s when she started yelling ambulance, but in Spanish, and she was like ambulance, we need an ambulance,” said the woman.

The witness says a woman she was speaking to, who was calling for help, admitted that she was the one who fatally struck the man.

“She said she was the one that hit him and that she was driving and that she didn’t see him,” said the woman.

Despite efforts to receive help, the man died due to his injuries on the scene. It’s an incident that has others who walk near the intersection daily on edge.

“When you hear an elderly man was hit and killed Monday at this intersection, what goes through your head?” asked KSAT reporter John Paul Barajas.

“It could be me; you never know,” said Julian Murillo as he waited for the bus. “It’s like they’re going on a freeway; they don’t see that there’s a lot of people who can’t walk.”

Throughout Monday, KSAT has contacted the San Antonio Police Department multiple times to get more information about what led to the crash and if the woman driver is facing any charges, but we have not heard back yet.