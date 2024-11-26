Victor Wembanyama drops lawsuit against man accused of using his likeness without permission, records show

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama dropped a lawsuit against a Texas man accused of using his name and likeness without permission, court records show.

In the federal lawsuit filed on Oct. 15, Wembanyama attorneys accused James T. Glodich of filing a trademark application for “El Wemby” branded sweatshirts and T-shirts.

The lawsuit also said Glodich filed another trademark application for “Wemby’s World” clothing brand for retail purposes.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office turned down both applications because it “may falsely suggest a connection with Victor Wembanyama, commonly referred to as ‘Wemby,’” the lawsuit said.

Wembanyama’s attorneys said they sent multiple cease and desist letters to Glodich, which went unanswered.

Nearly a month after the lawsuit was filed, Wembanyama voluntarily resolved the legal matter with a notice of dismissal, according to court documents.

Court records show Glodich did not provide a statement or a motion in response to Wembanyama’s effort to close the case, ending the possibility of a full trial.

Therefore, Wembanyama’s dismissal notice effectively closes the case against Glodich.

Attorneys had initially said the unauthorized use of Wembanyama’s name, image, and likeness injured the star’s reputation. They also claimed that by selling items with the logo, Glodich profited from Wembanyama’s popularity and misled customers.