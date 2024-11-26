Skip to main content
Victor Wembanyama drops lawsuit against man accused of using his likeness without permission, records show

Wembanyama resolves legal dispute, terminating case without possibility of a full trial

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Victor Wembanyama, Lawsuit
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in San Antonio, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama dropped a lawsuit against a Texas man accused of using his name and likeness without permission, court records show.

In the federal lawsuit filed on Oct. 15, Wembanyama attorneys accused James T. Glodich of filing a trademark application for “El Wemby” branded sweatshirts and T-shirts.

In a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday, Victor Wembanyama’s attorneys accuse James T. Glodich of filing a trademark application for “El Wemby”-branded sweatshirts and T-shirts. Here is the image on page three of the lawsuit. (KSAT)

The lawsuit also said Glodich filed another trademark application for “Wemby’s World” clothing brand for retail purposes.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office turned down both applications because it “may falsely suggest a connection with Victor Wembanyama, commonly referred to as ‘Wemby,’” the lawsuit said.

Wembanyama’s attorneys said they sent multiple cease and desist letters to Glodich, which went unanswered.

Nearly a month after the lawsuit was filed, Wembanyama voluntarily resolved the legal matter with a notice of dismissal, according to court documents.

Court records show Glodich did not provide a statement or a motion in response to Wembanyama’s effort to close the case, ending the possibility of a full trial.

Therefore, Wembanyama’s dismissal notice effectively closes the case against Glodich.

Attorneys had initially said the unauthorized use of Wembanyama’s name, image, and likeness injured the star’s reputation. They also claimed that by selling items with the logo, Glodich profited from Wembanyama’s popularity and misled customers.

About the Authors
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

Daniela Ibarra headshot

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

