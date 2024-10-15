Victor Wembanyama sues man for using his name, likeness without permission on clothing, lawsuit says

(LM Otero, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs player and reigning NBA rookie of the year Victor Wembanyama is suing a Texas man for using his name and likeness for commercial gain without permission, according to a lawsuit.

In the federal lawsuit filed Tuesday, Wembanyama’s attorneys accuse James T. Glodich of filing a trademark application for “El Wemby”-branded sweatshirts and T-shirts.

Recommended Videos

The lawsuit said Glodich is also accused of filing a trademark application for “Wemby’s World”-branded clothing for retail purposes.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office turned both applications down because it “may falsely suggest a connection with Victor Wembanyama, commonly referred to as ‘Wemby,’” the lawsuit said.

Merchandise on Glodich’s website shows merchandise with the “El Wemby” logo, according to the lawsuit.

Wembanyama’s attorneys say they’ve sent multiple cease and desist letters to Glodich, which have yet to be answered, the lawsuit said.

Attorneys said the unauthorized use of Wembanyama’s name, image, and likeness has injured the NBA star’s reputation. They also claim that by selling items with the logo, Glodich profits from Wembanyama’s popularity and misleads customers.

Wembanyama’s attorneys also claim Glodich is violating Wembanyama’s privacy. They’re asking a judge to order Glodich to stop selling Wembanyama-themed items and compensate Wembanyama for damages.

KSAT Investigates reached out to Glodich, who in a phone interview declined to comment.

Attorneys for Wembanyama have yet to return KSAT’s request for comment. Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.