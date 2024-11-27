Dallas influencer sentenced to 10 years in prison for murder-for-hire plot

DALLAS – A Texas influencer has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for her role in a murder-for-hire scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee.

Ashley Grayson, 35, gained online popularity through a business she managed but became embroiled in controversy in 2021 after a falling out with a Mississippi woman who managed a similar business.

Grayson suspected the woman of creating fake online profiles to damage her reputation, though the two had never met in person.

In 2022, Grayson invited a couple from Tennessee to Dallas under the guise of discussing a business opportunity. Instead, she allegedly offered them money to kill three individuals: the Mississippi woman, a former boyfriend, and another Texas woman who had apparently made negative posts about her on social media.

Grayson promised to pay at least $20,000 for each killing, according to a news release.

The Tennessee couple, however, deceived Grayson. They sent her a photo of police lights from an unrelated incident, claiming it was the scene of an attempted murder. The couple demanded $10,000 from Grayson for their supposed effort. The release said Grayson ultimately paid them the money.

In July 2023, Grayson was indicted on charges of using an interstate facility to commit murder-for-hire, the release stated. She was later convicted and sentenced to the maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.