Woman stabbed during argument on West Side

She was found with a knife in her chest Friday morning

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital after she was reportedly found walking down the street with a knife in her chest.

San Antonio police were called to the scene at 3 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Elvira St., not far from Guadalupe and Chupaderas streets on the West Side.

The woman told police she and a man had an argument, and the man stabbed her in the chest. He then fled the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The man has not been located.

