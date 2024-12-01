San Antonio Pets Alive! to offer free pet adoptions in December

SAN ANTONIO – The push to adopt, not shop, at least for the next two weeks, is in full swing as San Antonio Pets Alive! (SAPA!) begins its campaign to offset its overcrowded shelters.

Justine Grier, director of community engagement at SAPA!, told KSAT they currently have approximately 750 animals in the shelter’s care.

“We save all of our animals from Animal Care Services,” Grier said.

SAPA said its goal is to minimize the number of animals that could otherwise be euthanized to make space for more animals. The nonprofit organization is participating in a nationwide campaign to help puppies, kittens, cats, and dogs to loving families looking to grow.

The campaign will allow families to adopt a pet for free between Dec. 1-17.

“It’s the Bissell Pet Foundation, and they work with a lot of shelters and rescuers on this event,” Grier said. “What they’re wanting to do is really get pets into homes for the holidays.”

For anyone who cannot make a long-term commitment, SAPA! said fostering can also help shelters, and the shelters, in return, will help you, too.

“We have an amazing foster program as well. “So short-term or long-term, fostering and San Antonio Pets Alive! covers all medical care,” Grier said. “We provide items such as leashes, collars, crates, and food for the pets. So, people really don’t have to spend their own money on it. And it’s not a long-term commitment.”

However, anyone adopting a furry friend could benefit you, too.

“A lot of people tell me when they get a pet that finally they go in walks, they go out in public,” Grier said. “They meet new people, too, because you take them to the dog park or something like that. You make new friends, kind of people that have the same passion.”

Anyone looking to adopt between Dec. 1-17, visit the SAPA! website, or you can visit any of the shelter locations in-person.

