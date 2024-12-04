Skip to main content
Body found along Cibolo Creek identified

Police say there are no signs of foul play, cause of death unknown

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

SCHERTZ, Texas – A body found in Cibolo Creek in mid-November has been identified, according to the Schertz Police Department.

The person was identified as Susano Vasquez III, 66, of Schertz.

Authorities said around 10 a.m. on Nov. 15, they were notified by a citizen walking along the creek that there was a body, which prompted the Schertz’s Crime Investigation Team to make the location.

After further investigation, authorities said there were no signs of foul play. However, they did not release a cause of death.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.

Ivan Herrera, MSc Business, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

