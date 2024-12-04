Body found along Cibolo Creek identified

SCHERTZ, Texas – A body found in Cibolo Creek in mid-November has been identified, according to the Schertz Police Department.

The person was identified as Susano Vasquez III, 66, of Schertz.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said around 10 a.m. on Nov. 15, they were notified by a citizen walking along the creek that there was a body, which prompted the Schertz’s Crime Investigation Team to make the location.

After further investigation, authorities said there were no signs of foul play. However, they did not release a cause of death.