TIMELINE: Brandon Poulos’ previous arrests that led up to Stone Oak shooting

Brandon Scott Poulos, 46, was arrested on Jan. 18 and charged four times.

SAN ANTONIO – Brandon Poulos, 46, was identified as the man accused of shooting seven San Antonio police officers Wednesday night at a North Side apartment complex.

Poulos — who was in the Navy for 10 years — was out on bond when the shooting happened, police said.

Here is a timeline of events leading to the shooting in Stone Oak.

Poulos arrested by SAPD

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025: Police and court records show Poulos was arrested Saturday, Jan. 18 after a family violence incident.

According to a preliminary police report, Poulos arrived intoxicated at a home on the Northeast Side. When Poulos was confronted about his intoxication, police said a verbal argument turned physical.

Poulos is accused of assaulting three people: two women and one man, according to the report.

The report states Poulos pushed an 81-year-old woman to the ground, causing her to hit her head.

A 44-year-old woman intervened, and Poulos pushed her to the ground multiple times, police said. The report states that Poulos dragged her by the hair, causing multiple injuries.

An 83-year-old man intervened and Poulos hit him in the face. The 83-year-old suffered multiple injuries, the report stated.

Poulos left the location but was later arrested after his vehicle was found crashed.

He was arrested for one count of assault causing bodily injury of a family member; two counts of injury to an elderly person with intent to cause bodily injury and one count of driving while intoxicated-second offense, records show.

Released on bond

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025: Records show Poulos was released on bonds totaling $35,000 the following day:

$15,000 for each charge of injury to an elderly person

$2,500 for assault - family member

$2,500 for driving while intoxicated-second offense

He was given “no contact” orders and was also ordered not to possess or use firearms, according to court records.

Poulos’ cases were referred to a specialty court for veterans. A mental health assessment was also ordered, according to court records.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office told KSAT in an unsigned, emailed statement:

“Under Texas Law, a person is entitled to be released on bond unless circumstances exist that prevent that person’s release. It is the duty of the Magistrate Judge to set a bond for the defendant appearing before the Magistrate. The District Attorney’s Office cannot prevent the release of a person in custody requesting a bond except for very limited circumstances that were not present here.” Bexar County District Attorney's Office

Court issues protective order

Sunday, Jan. 19: A Comal County spokesperson said a protective order was also issued against Poulos out of the Bexar County Magistrate’s Office on Jan. 19. The order covered several family members, whom Poulos was told not to contact.

Standoff with Comal County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday, Jan. 21; 11:25 p.m.: Poulos had been involved in a tense standoff with Comal County sheriff’s deputies less than 24 hours before the Stone Oak shooting.

According to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a distress call at 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

Poulos called 911, threatening to die by suicide. He told dispatchers he wanted the call on record because his mother was trying to stop him.

His mother called 911 minutes later, reporting her son was intoxicated, suicidal and had fired a round from a firearm. She also warned deputies that Poulos had threatened to shoot law enforcement officers if they approached his home.

Deputies responded to the home and engaged in an hours-long negotiation with Poulos. Over the course of four hours, Poulos reportedly made more than 30 phone calls to dispatchers, repeatedly threatening to shoot officers if they came near him.

Two trained hostage negotiators assisted in trying to deescalate the situation. Despite their efforts, Poulos remained agitated and highly intoxicated, according to CCSO.

During the incident, deputies issued a reverse 911 alert to warn nearby residents of the potential danger.

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 3 a.m.: Communication with Poulos ceased just after 3 a.m. on Jan. 22, prompting deputies to deploy drone technology to safely monitor the situation.

While Poulos did not emerge from the home and no further shots were fired, deputies maintained a precautionary presence in the area.

Later Wednesday morning, CCSO discovered that Poulos was under an active protective order and obtained a warrant for his arrest for violating that order.

Poulos violates protective order; warrant issued

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2:21 p.m.: Poulos violated the protective order by going within 200 yards of a residence in Fischer, an unincorporated community in Comal County, a county spokesperson said.

A warrant for his arrest was issued at 2:21 p.m., approximately six hours before the shooting.

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 4 p.m.: Poulos reestablished contact with CCSO. Deputies reported that he sounded sober, cooperative and apologetic, admitting he had been heavily intoxicated the previous night and could not recall many details of the incident.

Poulos' wife contacted CCSO, asking them to come back to her home as a safety precaution.

When they arrived, they discovered Poulos was no longer at the property and found gunshots in the walls, a shattered car window in the garage and spent shell casings from multiple firearms, CCSO said.

Wednesday, Jan. 22, Evening: CCSO was in the process of issuing a Be on the Lookout (BOLO) bulletin when they discovered he was involved in a situation in San Antonio.

Stone Oak Shooting

Wednesday, Jan. 22, approximately 8 p.m.: SAPD responded to a call for a suicide at an apartment complex in the 18700 block of Stone Oak Parkway.

A preliminary report stated that several teams of officers were approaching the apartment when Poulos opened fire from inside.

Thursday, Jan. 23, approximately 2 a.m.: In an SAPD social media post, Chief William McManus said seven officers were injured in the shooting and Poulos was found dead in an apartment.

Multiple sources told KSAT that Poulos died after he was shot by SAPD’s SWAT team.

Friday, Jan. 24, approximately 2:15 p.m.: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to KSAT on Friday that Poulos died of multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled as a homicide.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). To talk with a NAMI HelpLine Specialist, please call 800-950-NAMI (6264).

